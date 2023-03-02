nVent Electric plc (NVT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on May 12th

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share on Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th.

nVent Electric has a dividend payout ratio of 24.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect nVent Electric to earn $2.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.5%.

nVent Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NVT stock opened at $46.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.89. nVent Electric has a fifty-two week low of $29.19 and a fifty-two week high of $46.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.58.

Insider Activity

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.01 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts expect that nVent Electric will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other nVent Electric news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 3,500 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $157,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,399.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On nVent Electric

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in nVent Electric by 36.8% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in nVent Electric by 15.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 43,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 5,807 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 61,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on nVent Electric from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

