NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Holdings Decreased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 86.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,033 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 61,378 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NXPI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 146.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,353,534 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,680,664,000 after acquiring an additional 6,744,875 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 5.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,236,968 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,367,349,000 after acquiring an additional 467,368 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,809,364 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,228,439,000 after acquiring an additional 456,733 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,447,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,125,366 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $608,533,000 after buying an additional 269,404 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $178.87 on Thursday. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $132.08 and a 12 month high of $198.28. The firm has a market cap of $46.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $174.52 and a 200-day moving average of $166.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.01%.

Several research firms have issued reports on NXPI. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.95.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

