OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) COO Sells $194,040.00 in Stock

Posted by on Mar 2nd, 2023

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFGGet Rating) COO Ganesh Kumar sold 6,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $194,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 167,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,027,010. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of OFG stock traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $30.14. The stock had a trading volume of 228,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,832. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.09. OFG Bancorp has a 1 year low of $24.39 and a 1 year high of $30.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. This is a boost from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 23.26%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded OFG Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in OFG Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 734.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 193.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

