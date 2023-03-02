Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Acquired by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 806,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,454 shares during the quarter. Okta makes up approximately 1.5% of ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. ETF Managers Group LLC owned about 0.51% of Okta worth $45,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Okta by 1,397.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Okta during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Okta during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Okta by 105.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Okta during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Okta from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Okta from $98.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Okta from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.51.

In other Okta news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,504 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $168,794.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,536,558.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,771 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $254,203.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,005.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,504 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $168,794.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,536,558.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,950 shares of company stock worth $805,573. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OKTA traded up $7.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $79.09. 9,584,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,673,315. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.58. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $177.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 1.12.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.25. Okta had a negative net margin of 52.19% and a negative return on equity of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $481.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.62 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

