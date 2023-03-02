Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target Raised to $95.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on OKTA. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Okta from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Okta from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Okta from $98.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Okta from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Okta from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Okta presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.51.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta Price Performance

NASDAQ OKTA traded up $6.98 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $78.42. The company had a trading volume of 8,062,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,640,379. Okta has a 52 week low of $44.12 and a 52 week high of $177.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 1.12.

Insider Activity at Okta

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $481.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.62 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 52.19%. Equities research analysts expect that Okta will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $254,203.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,258,005.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $254,203.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,258,005.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $168,794.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,298 shares in the company, valued at $4,536,558.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,950 shares of company stock worth $805,573 over the last ninety days. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Okta during the third quarter valued at $340,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Okta in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Okta by 150.7% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Okta by 1,397.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Okta by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 73.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Okta

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.