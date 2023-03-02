Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) PT Raised to $84.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Stephens from $70.00 to $84.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stephens’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Okta in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on Okta in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Okta from $98.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.58.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta Price Performance

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $71.44 on Thursday. Okta has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $184.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.58.

Insider Activity at Okta

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.25. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 52.19%. The business had revenue of $481.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.62 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Okta will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $168,794.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,536,558.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Okta news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 3,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $203,713.02. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,345.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $168,794.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,536,558.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,950 shares of company stock valued at $805,573. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Okta

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OKTA. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 150.7% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 1,397.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. 73.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Okta

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.