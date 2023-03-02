Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.11-$0.12 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0. The company issued revenue guidance of $509.00 million-$511.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $497.94 million. Okta also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $0.74-$0.79 EPS.

Okta Stock Up 12.2 %

Shares of OKTA traded up $8.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $80.18. 11,744,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,728,373. Okta has a 1-year low of $44.12 and a 1-year high of $177.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 1.12.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.25. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 52.19%. The firm had revenue of $481.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.62 million. Research analysts expect that Okta will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OKTA. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Okta from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Okta from $117.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Okta from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho upped their target price on Okta from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.51.

In other Okta news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 3,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $203,713.02. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,345.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,643 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $178,164.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,660,807.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 3,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $203,713.02. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,345.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,950 shares of company stock worth $805,573 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the 1st quarter valued at $1,232,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 37.3% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Okta by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Okta by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 7.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. 73.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

