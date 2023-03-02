Omineca Mining and Metals (CVE:OMM) Trading Up 10.7%

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd. (CVE:OMM – Get Rating) shares rose 10.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 48,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 47,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.36, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 0.94.

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd., a junior resource company, explores for and develops mineral resources in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wingdam gold project covering an area of 51,000 hectares located in the prolific Barkerville gold camp in central British Columbia; and the Fraser Canyon project located in the province of British Columbia.

