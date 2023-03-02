Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Raised to “Buy” at Benchmark

Benchmark upgraded shares of Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Benchmark currently has $68.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on OMCL. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $185.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Omnicell from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. SVB Leerink reissued a market perform rating on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Omnicell from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $72.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $57.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Omnicell has a 12 month low of $46.11 and a 12 month high of $138.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.03. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 571.40, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.92.

In related news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 945 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $45,624.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,438,164.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Omnicell by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 34,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 17,451 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its holdings in Omnicell by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 14,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 7,202 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Omnicell by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 104,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,273,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Omnicell by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Omnicell by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 17,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 5,493 shares during the last quarter.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

