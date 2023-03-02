Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.04-0.14 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $273-283 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $275.47 million. Omnicell also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.55-$1.80 EPS.

Omnicell Stock Performance

NASDAQ OMCL traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,676. Omnicell has a 52 week low of $46.11 and a 52 week high of $138.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 571.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on OMCL shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omnicell from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Benchmark raised Omnicell from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink reissued a market perform rating on shares of Omnicell in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Omnicell from $140.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Omnicell from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $71.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicell

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 4,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.79, for a total transaction of $211,996.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,730.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 0.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 5.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicell by 3.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Omnicell by 28.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Omnicell by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 52,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period.

About Omnicell

(Get Rating)

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.