ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.08–$0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $42.00 million-$43.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $46.36 million. ON24 also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.08–$0.01 EPS.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of ON24 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a neutral rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of ON24 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of ON24 from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th.
ON24 Stock Performance
Shares of ON24 stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $7.93. 288,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,969. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.70. ON24 has a one year low of $6.95 and a one year high of $14.65.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ON24
ON24 Company Profile
ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration and interactivity between users; ON24 Go Live, a live, interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions; ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ON24 (ONTF)
- Hormel Hits 2-Year Low, And The Dip Gets Bought
- Here’s Why Ross Could Soon Be Hitting All Time Highs
- The Bottom Is In For Salesforce.com
- It’s Time For A Fresh Look At The Kroger Co.
- West Fraser’s Earnings Scream Timber, Outlook Says Buy
Receive News & Ratings for ON24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.