ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.08–$0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $42.00 million-$43.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $46.36 million. ON24 also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.08–$0.01 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of ON24 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a neutral rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of ON24 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of ON24 from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

ON24 Stock Performance

Shares of ON24 stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $7.93. 288,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,969. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.70. ON24 has a one year low of $6.95 and a one year high of $14.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ON24

ON24 Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in ON24 by 44.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,886 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ON24 during the 4th quarter worth $135,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ON24 during the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in ON24 in the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in ON24 by 1,098.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 10,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration and interactivity between users; ON24 Go Live, a live, interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions; ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

