ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Announces Earnings Results

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. ONEOK updated its FY23 guidance to $5.03-5.69 EPS.

ONEOK Stock Up 1.1 %

ONEOK stock opened at $66.16 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.31. ONEOK has a 12 month low of $50.50 and a 12 month high of $75.07. The firm has a market cap of $29.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th were paid a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ONEOK

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OKE shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $59.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OKE. First Command Bank boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 540.8% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

