onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Gap Down to $78.23

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $78.23, but opened at $73.56. onsemi shares last traded at $73.64, with a volume of 3,692,910 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on ON. Citigroup boosted their price objective on onsemi from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on onsemi from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on onsemi in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on onsemi from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on onsemi from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.44.

onsemi Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.16 and its 200-day moving average is $69.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. onsemi had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 42.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that onsemi will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

onsemi declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,782,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of onsemi

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in onsemi in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in onsemi in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in onsemi in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in onsemi in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of onsemi in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

onsemi Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Articles

