Ontology (ONT) Trading 6.9% Lower Over Last Week

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One Ontology coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00001089 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ontology has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. Ontology has a total market cap of $224.21 million and $23.79 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,649.71 or 0.07012341 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001514 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00074551 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00028738 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00053869 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000335 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00009671 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00025631 BTC.

Ontology Profile

ONT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ontology is ont.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.

Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

Buying and Selling Ontology

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

