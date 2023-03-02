Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Downgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $9.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $10.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Open Lending from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Open Lending from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Open Lending from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Open Lending from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.89.

Shares of LPRO stock opened at $6.92 on Monday. Open Lending has a 12-month low of $5.35 and a 12-month high of $21.00. The company has a current ratio of 16.68, a quick ratio of 16.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $874.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.74.

Open Lending ( NASDAQ:LPRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.14). Open Lending had a return on equity of 32.02% and a net margin of 37.10%. The company had revenue of $26.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Open Lending will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 3.8% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 16,690,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,611,000 after purchasing an additional 603,411 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Open Lending by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,025,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,421,000 after buying an additional 103,638 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Open Lending by 9.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,887,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,970,000 after buying an additional 838,752 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Open Lending by 11.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,609,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,182,000 after buying an additional 807,200 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Open Lending by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,424,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,496,000 after buying an additional 68,851 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

