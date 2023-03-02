Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.90

Shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.90 and traded as high as $20.94. Opiant Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $20.77, with a volume of 42,308 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities downgraded Opiant Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Opiant Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 5.48.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Opiant Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CFO David D. O’toole sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $32,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,120.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Opiant Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Roger Crystal sold 5,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $101,585.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,573,176. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO David D. O’toole sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $32,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,120.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,768 shares of company stock worth $298,491 in the last 90 days. 25.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Western Standard LLC purchased a new position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,600,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 2,641.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after acquiring an additional 190,441 shares in the last quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 196,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 84,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 193,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 187,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after acquiring an additional 8,699 shares in the last quarter. 42.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical solutions for common addictions and related disorders. The firm focuses on developing treatment to reverse opioid overdoses, treatment for overweight and obese patients with binge eating disorder and treatment for patients with Bulimia Nervosa.

