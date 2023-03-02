Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.90

Shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.90 and traded as high as $20.94. Opiant Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $20.77, with a volume of 42,308 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities downgraded Opiant Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Opiant Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.
Opiant Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 5.48.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Opiant Pharmaceuticals
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Western Standard LLC purchased a new position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,600,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 2,641.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after acquiring an additional 190,441 shares in the last quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 196,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 84,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 193,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 187,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after acquiring an additional 8,699 shares in the last quarter. 42.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Opiant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical solutions for common addictions and related disorders. The firm focuses on developing treatment to reverse opioid overdoses, treatment for overweight and obese patients with binge eating disorder and treatment for patients with Bulimia Nervosa.
