Oppenheimer Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC)

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer boosted their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a report released on Tuesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now forecasts that the investment management company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.36. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for BlackRock TCP Capital’s current full-year earnings is $1.62 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for BlackRock TCP Capital’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Get BlackRock TCP Capital alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $12.50 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock TCP Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

BlackRock TCP Capital Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock TCP Capital

NASDAQ:TCPC opened at $11.50 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 37.97 and a current ratio of 37.97. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 52 week low of $10.65 and a 52 week high of $14.52.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 817.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000.

BlackRock TCP Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.13%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -800.00%.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

(Get Rating)

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.