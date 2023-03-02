Oppenheimer Comments on Blueprint Medicines Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report issued on Monday, February 27th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Biegler now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($2.61) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($2.71). Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Blueprint Medicines’ current full-year earnings is ($10.16) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($2.68) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($2.46) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($2.40) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($10.15) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($7.59) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($6.46) EPS.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.65) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.73) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $38.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.52 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 80.09% and a negative net margin of 273.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.99) EPS.

Blueprint Medicines Stock Up 1.8 %

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Blueprint Medicines from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.53.

Shares of BPMC opened at $43.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 0.70. Blueprint Medicines has a 1 year low of $37.82 and a 1 year high of $79.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 5.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blueprint Medicines

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,576,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $433,178,000 after buying an additional 3,242,698 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,631,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $284,457,000 after buying an additional 698,562 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 2nd quarter worth $34,599,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter worth $27,778,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,266,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,809,000 after buying an additional 535,424 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blueprint Medicines

In other Blueprint Medicines news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $1,001,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,178,641.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Blueprint Medicines

(Get Rating)

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases, blood disorders, and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.