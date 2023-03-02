Oppenheimer Comments on Nordson Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nordson in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 27th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $2.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.42. The consensus estimate for Nordson’s current full-year earnings is $9.03 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Nordson’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). Nordson had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The firm had revenue of $610.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share.

NDSN has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Nordson from $259.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com cut Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.20.

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $219.46 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $237.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.15. Nordson has a one year low of $194.89 and a one year high of $251.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.91.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NDSN. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Nordson by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 25,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,517,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Nordson by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 239,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,822,000 after acquiring an additional 121,864 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nordson by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 372,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Nordson by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its position in shares of Nordson by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 60,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.43, for a total transaction of $517,503.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,240,295.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Nordson news, CFO Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.43, for a total value of $517,503.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,240,295.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $397,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,224,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,403 shares of company stock valued at $2,515,941. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

