Oppenheimer Lowers PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Price Target to $15.00

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $28.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 142.33% from the company’s current price.
Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th.
PMV Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
PMVP stock opened at $6.19 on Thursday. PMV Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $6.09 and a one year high of $24.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.51. The company has a market capitalization of $282.70 million, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 0.99.
About PMV Pharmaceuticals
PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule and tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores wild-type p53 function.
