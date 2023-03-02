Oppenheimer Lowers PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Price Target to $15.00

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $28.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 142.33% from the company’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

PMVP stock opened at $6.19 on Thursday. PMV Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $6.09 and a one year high of $24.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.51. The company has a market capitalization of $282.70 million, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 0.99.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PMVP. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 256.9% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 34,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 25,131 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $376,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 31,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 12,020 shares during the last quarter. Casdin Capital LLC purchased a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,275,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 239,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,418,000 after buying an additional 67,764 shares during the last quarter.

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule and tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores wild-type p53 function.

