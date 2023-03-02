Oppenheimer Weighs in on MannKind Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MNKD)

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of MannKind in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 27th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for MannKind’s current full-year earnings is ($0.15) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for MannKind’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $36.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.51 million. MannKind’s revenue was up 188.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MNKD. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of MannKind from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of MannKind from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

NASDAQ:MNKD opened at $4.83 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.30. MannKind has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $5.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MannKind during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in MannKind by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 348,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 9,594 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in MannKind by 431.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 112,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 91,652 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of MannKind by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MannKind by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 49.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Danbury, CT.

