Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.54.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a $81.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $86.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $232.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $91.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.67.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 189.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at $147,000,416. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oracle

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Oracle by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,128 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,617 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,748,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 5,202 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,416 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.