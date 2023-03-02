Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 163,921 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $10,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Oracle in the third quarter valued at $236,318,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 2,666.2% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,547,659 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $155,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455,560 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Oracle by 102.7% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,684,705 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $257,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,463 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Oracle by 16.4% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,019,801 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $839,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter worth about $97,485,000. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at $147,000,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL traded up $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $86.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,431,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,480,813. The stock has a market cap of $233.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $91.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.66 and its 200 day moving average is $78.67.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). Oracle had a net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 189.46%. The firm had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 40.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale upped their price target on Oracle to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded Oracle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Oracle from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.54.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

