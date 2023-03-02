Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.61. Oragenics shares last traded at $4.60, with a volume of 23,342 shares traded.

Oragenics Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 million, a P/E ratio of -36.00 and a beta of 0.19.

Get Oragenics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Oragenics by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 56,498 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Oragenics by 591.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 110,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Oragenics by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 495,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 37,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.31% of the company’s stock.

Oragenics Company Profile

Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus; and Terra CoV-2, an intramuscular vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oragenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oragenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.