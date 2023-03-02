Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Otonomy Price Performance

NASDAQ:OTIC opened at $0.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.55. Otonomy has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $2.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.18.

Get Otonomy alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Otonomy

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Requisite Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otonomy in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Otonomy by 129.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 142,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 80,153 shares during the period. Lynx1 Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Otonomy by 7,609.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP now owns 2,312,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282,880 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Otonomy in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,621,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Otonomy by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 182,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 8,839 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.23% of the company’s stock.

Otonomy Company Profile

Otonomy, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. engages in the development of therapeutics for neurotology. The firm’s product pipeline includes OTIVIDEX (dexamethasone) Meniere’s disease, OTIPRIO (ciprofloxacin otic suspension) acute otitis media with tubes (AOMT), OTO-313 (gacyclidine) tinnitus, OTO-413 (BDNF) hidden hearing Loss, OTO-510 (otoprotectant) prevent CIHL, OTO-6XX (hair cell regeneration) severe hearing loss.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Otonomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otonomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.