Owens Corning (OC) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) recently:

2/21/2023 – Owens Corning had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $110.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/17/2023 – Owens Corning had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $90.00 to $104.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/17/2023 – Owens Corning had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $85.00 to $105.00.

2/16/2023 – Owens Corning had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $91.00 to $96.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/16/2023 – Owens Corning had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $90.00 to $95.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/16/2023 – Owens Corning had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $121.00 to $128.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/16/2023 – Owens Corning had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $102.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/10/2023 – Owens Corning had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $99.00 to $100.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/10/2023 – Owens Corning had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $88.00 to $90.00.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OC traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $99.12. The stock had a trading volume of 388,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,822. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $72.97 and a 1 year high of $105.62.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 27.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.40%.

In other Owens Corning news, insider Todd W. Fister sold 2,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,148,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Owens Corning news, insider Todd W. Fister sold 2,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,148,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 2,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total transaction of $204,446.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,307.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Owens Corning

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OC. Trust Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Owens Corning by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 146,259 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Alpha Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in Owens Corning by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 322,794 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

