Owens Corning (OC) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) recently:
- 2/21/2023 – Owens Corning had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $110.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/17/2023 – Owens Corning had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $90.00 to $104.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/17/2023 – Owens Corning had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $85.00 to $105.00.
- 2/16/2023 – Owens Corning had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $91.00 to $96.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 2/16/2023 – Owens Corning had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $90.00 to $95.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/16/2023 – Owens Corning had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $121.00 to $128.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/16/2023 – Owens Corning had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $102.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/10/2023 – Owens Corning had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $99.00 to $100.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 1/10/2023 – Owens Corning had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $88.00 to $90.00.
Owens Corning Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:OC traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $99.12. The stock had a trading volume of 388,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,822. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $72.97 and a 1 year high of $105.62.
Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 27.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Owens Corning news, insider Todd W. Fister sold 2,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,148,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Owens Corning news, insider Todd W. Fister sold 2,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,148,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 2,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total transaction of $204,446.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,307.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Owens Corning
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OC. Trust Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Owens Corning by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 146,259 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Alpha Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in Owens Corning by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 322,794 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.59% of the company’s stock.
Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.
