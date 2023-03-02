Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 2,458,355 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 170% from the previous session’s volume of 910,679 shares.The stock last traded at $16.01 and had previously closed at $15.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on OMI. Citigroup raised their price target on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Owens & Minor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.40.

Owens & Minor Stock Up 5.6 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor ( NYSE:OMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 0.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,896,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,700,000 after buying an additional 168,282 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 14.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,416,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,854 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,266,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,214,000 after purchasing an additional 126,389 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 1.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,552,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,482,000 after purchasing an additional 77,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,116,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,867,000 after acquiring an additional 55,753 shares during the period.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc is a healthcare solutions company, which engages in the product manufacturing and delivery, home health supply, and perioperative services to support care through the hospital and into the home. It operates through the Products and Healthcare Services, and Patient Direct segments. The Products and Healthcare Services segment includes medical distribution, the outsourced logistics and value-added services business, and global products, which manufacture and source medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

