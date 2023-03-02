Oxen One Day Trading Volume Hits $181,965.53 (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. In the last seven days, Oxen has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000734 BTC on popular exchanges. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $10.54 million and approximately $181,965.53 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23,286.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $94.95 or 0.00407774 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00014273 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00088631 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.79 or 0.00647535 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.27 or 0.00563744 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004312 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.95 or 0.00180169 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 62,116,448 coins and its circulating supply is 61,703,560 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

