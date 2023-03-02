Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.50.

PACB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Pacific Biosciences of California from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, insider Oene Mark Van sold 26,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $254,660.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 640,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,106,900.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 280.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,015,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,244,000 after buying an additional 748,630 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 10.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the first quarter worth $286,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 50.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 103,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 34,699 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 25.8% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 115,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 23,693 shares during the period. 92.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PACB opened at $8.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 11.19 and a quick ratio of 10.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 1.67. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 1 year low of $3.85 and a 1 year high of $14.20.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $27.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.29 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 45.66% and a negative net margin of 244.93%. Pacific Biosciences of California’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of advanced sequencing solutions for genetic analysis. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Stephen Turner and Joseph Vincent Bonventre on July 14, 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

