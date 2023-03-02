Pacific Ventures Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PACV) Short Interest Up 2,035.6% in February

Pacific Ventures Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PACV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 630,000 shares, a growth of 2,035.6% from the January 31st total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,835,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Pacific Ventures Group Price Performance

Pacific Ventures Group stock remained flat at $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 10,604,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,344,073. Pacific Ventures Group has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.11.

Pacific Ventures Group Company Profile

Pacific Ventures Group, Inc provides investment services, which concentrate on consumer products in the food, beverage, and alcohol related industries. The company was founded on October 3, 1986 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

