Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Receives “Outperform Spec Overweight” Rating from National Bank Financial

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS)‘s stock had its “outperform spec overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Pan American Silver’s FY2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on PAAS. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.30.

NASDAQ:PAAS opened at $15.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.22 and its 200 day moving average is $16.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Pan American Silver has a 12 month low of $13.40 and a 12 month high of $30.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 1.16.

Pan American Silver ( NASDAQ:PAAS Get Rating ) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 22.82% and a positive return on equity of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $375.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Pan American Silver will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 94,294.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,309,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $576,955,000 after buying an additional 35,271,958 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 453.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,215,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634,795 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter valued at $35,988,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 1,104.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,049,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,957 shares during the period. Finally, Polunin Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter worth about $27,260,000. 44.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. The company was founded by Ross J. Beaty and John J. Wright on March 17, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

