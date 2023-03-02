PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $30.00. The stock had previously closed at $34.59, but opened at $35.46. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. PAR Technology shares last traded at $34.52, with a volume of 26,878 shares traded.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on PAR Technology to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on PAR Technology from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 208.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 507,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,591,000 after purchasing an additional 342,480 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 304,148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,403,000 after purchasing an additional 41,295 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 91,372 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 586,634 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,323,000 after purchasing an additional 22,122 shares during the period. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management raised its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 408,985 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,077,000 after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares during the period.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.06 and a 200 day moving average of $30.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $939.05 million, a PE ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 1.88.

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

