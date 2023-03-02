Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Purchased by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 98.4% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 6,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 592,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,515,000 after acquiring an additional 111,617 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 522.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,266,000 after acquiring an additional 42,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 204.4% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 10,659 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:PH opened at $353.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.51. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $230.44 and a 52-week high of $361.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $323.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $295.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.31. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 54.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PH has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $334.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $417.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $361.46.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,550 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.55, for a total value of $537,152.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,997. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.55, for a total transaction of $537,152.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,997. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 430 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.70, for a total transaction of $151,231.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,311.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 62,454 shares of company stock worth $21,706,490. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.