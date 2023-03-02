Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,408,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,991 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.55% of Parker-Hannifin worth $2,037,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 5,318.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,340,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,875 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 198.0% during the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 399,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,319,000 after buying an additional 265,486 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 676,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,360,000 after buying an additional 257,251 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 540,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,994,000 after buying an additional 214,820 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

NYSE:PH opened at $353.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $45.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.51. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $230.44 and a 12 month high of $361.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $323.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $295.45.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 28.23%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total transaction of $13,434,497.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 229,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,761,791.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total transaction of $13,434,497.74. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 229,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,761,791.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 5,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total transaction of $2,041,147.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,969 shares in the company, valued at $3,762,915.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,454 shares of company stock valued at $21,706,490. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PH shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $403.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.46.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

