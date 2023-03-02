Patrick Williams Sells 9,146 Shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Stock

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) CEO Patrick Williams sold 9,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.20, for a total value of $1,017,035.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,333 shares in the company, valued at $19,385,829.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Patrick Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 24th, Patrick Williams sold 9,146 shares of Innospec stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total value of $992,341.00.

Innospec Price Performance

NASDAQ IOSP traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.89. The stock had a trading volume of 131,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,163. Innospec Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.13 and a 1 year high of $116.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Innospec ( NASDAQ:IOSP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.17). Innospec had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $510.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Innospec’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Innospec Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innospec

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Innospec by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,846,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $243,847,000 after buying an additional 36,583 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Innospec by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,444,852 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $251,477,000 after buying an additional 35,852 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Innospec by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,197,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $102,565,000 after buying an additional 6,181 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Innospec by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,022,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $105,210,000 after buying an additional 49,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Innospec by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 911,808 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $87,342,000 after buying an additional 16,835 shares during the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Innospec

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

