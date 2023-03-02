Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.25-2.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.28. Patterson Companies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.25-$2.30 EPS.

Patterson Companies Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Patterson Companies stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $26.98. The company had a trading volume of 921,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,577. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.29. Patterson Companies has a 52-week low of $23.87 and a 52-week high of $35.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Patterson Companies will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Patterson Companies Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is currently 51.23%.

PDCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Patterson Companies to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Patterson Companies from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Patterson Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Patterson Companies to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Patterson Companies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $34.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Patterson Companies news, CFO Kevin Michael Barry sold 9,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $274,791.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,462.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $283,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $266,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Cos., Inc provides products, technologies, services, and business solutions to the dental and animal health markets. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions, and value-added services to dentists, dental laboratories, institutions, and other healthcare professionals.

