Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 3.13%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Patterson Companies updated its FY23 guidance to $2.25-2.30 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $2.25-$2.30 EPS.

Shares of PDCO opened at $27.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.29. Patterson Companies has a 1-year low of $23.87 and a 1-year high of $35.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.23%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PDCO shares. StockNews.com upgraded Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Patterson Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Patterson Companies to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Patterson Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.17.

In other news, CFO Kevin Michael Barry sold 9,443 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $274,791.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,462.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Patterson Companies by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 1,312.2% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 87,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 81,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 32,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Cos., Inc provides products, technologies, services, and business solutions to the dental and animal health markets. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions, and value-added services to dentists, dental laboratories, institutions, and other healthcare professionals.

