Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target Raised to C$53.00

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays set a C$52.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline to a neutral rating and set a C$52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$51.53.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of PPL opened at C$45.39 on Monday. Pembina Pipeline has a 52 week low of C$41.38 and a 52 week high of C$53.58. The firm has a market cap of C$25.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$46.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$46.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Pembina Pipeline Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.652 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 54.26%.

In related news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 6,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.33, for a total value of C$305,253.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$670,801.56. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

