Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Barrington Research

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Barrington Research from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PRFT. TheStreet lowered Perficient from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Perficient from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Perficient from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Maxim Group reduced their price target on Perficient from $107.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Alliance Securities reissued a neutral rating on shares of Perficient in a report on Friday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Perficient Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $73.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.77. Perficient has a 12 month low of $59.78 and a 12 month high of $116.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Perficient

In related news, Director David S. Lundeen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total value of $285,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,457,705.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Perficient in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Perficient by 322.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 604 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perficient during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Perficient during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Perficient by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

