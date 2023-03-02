Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.60-$4.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $945.00 million-$985.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $992.87 million. Perficient also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.60-4.75 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PRFT. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on Perficient from $81.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday. National Alliance Securities restated a neutral rating on shares of Perficient in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Perficient from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Maxim Group dropped their price target on Perficient from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on Perficient from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $87.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFT traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.23. 63,404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,384. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Perficient has a fifty-two week low of $59.78 and a fifty-two week high of $116.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.53.

In other news, Director David S. Lundeen sold 4,000 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total transaction of $285,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,457,705.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Perficient by 112,600.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,011,600 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $838,770,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000,942 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Perficient in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,728,000. Blue Grotto Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Perficient by 124.7% in the 1st quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 359,879 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $39,619,000 after buying an additional 199,689 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Perficient by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,799,310 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $418,266,000 after buying an additional 189,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Perficient by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 429,965 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $47,335,000 after buying an additional 160,757 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

