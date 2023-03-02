Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Insider Patrick T. Hagerty Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total value of $28,155.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,659,914.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of PFGC opened at $57.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.71. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $38.23 and a 52-week high of $63.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.73. The firm has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.31 and a beta of 1.36.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The food distribution company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $13.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Performance Food Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

PFGC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Performance Food Group from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Performance Food Group from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFGC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 111.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 583 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Performance Food Group by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 661 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice, Vistar, & Convenience. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

