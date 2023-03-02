Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Stock Holdings Decreased by Eminence Capital LP

Eminence Capital LP lowered its stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,583,427 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 86,743 shares during the period. Performance Food Group makes up 1.4% of Eminence Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Eminence Capital LP’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $68,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 111.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 583 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 661 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 325.9% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 954 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Performance Food Group in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

PFGC traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.76. The stock had a trading volume of 296,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,201. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31 and a beta of 1.36. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $38.23 and a 1-year high of $63.13.

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The food distribution company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $13.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total transaction of $30,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 154,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,451,805.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total transaction of $30,630.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 154,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,451,805.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald S. Bulmer sold 970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total value of $58,015.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,452.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,470 shares of company stock valued at $146,166 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

PFGC has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Performance Food Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice, Vistar, & Convenience. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

