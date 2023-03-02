Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) Short Interest Update

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,300 shares, an increase of 135.9% from the January 31st total of 19,200 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 50,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Commons Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services in the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 4,262.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 51,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services in the second quarter worth approximately $303,000. 28.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PESI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Perma-Fix Environmental Services in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Perma-Fix Environmental Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services Stock Down 0.9 %

About Perma-Fix Environmental Services

PESI stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.92. 28,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,904. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.88 and its 200 day moving average is $4.49. Perma-Fix Environmental Services has a twelve month low of $3.20 and a twelve month high of $7.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $92.17 million, a P/E ratio of -19.77 and a beta of 0.93.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc is a nuclear services company, which provides nuclear and mixed waste management services. The firm operates its business through following segments: Treatment, Services, and Medical. The Treatment segment includes nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, processing and disposal services primarily through four uniquely licensed and permitted treatment and storage facilities.

