Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH) Short Interest Down 65.4% in February

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 65.4% from the January 31st total of 2,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Perma-Pipe International Price Performance

NASDAQ PPIH traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.80. The company had a trading volume of 16,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,376. The company has a market capitalization of $78.40 million, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.75. Perma-Pipe International has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $15.70.

Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $37.90 million during the quarter. Perma-Pipe International had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 3.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perma-Pipe International

About Perma-Pipe International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 477,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,568 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 225,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 149.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 88,728 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 86,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 29,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 42,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.93% of the company’s stock.

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty piping and leak detection systems. Its products include industrial and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids and petroleum products, insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for efficient energy distribution to multiple locations from central energy plants, and the coating and/or insulation of oil and gas gathering flow and long lines for oil or mineral transportation.

