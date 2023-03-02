Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH) Short Interest Down 65.4% in February

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 65.4% from the January 31st total of 2,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Perma-Pipe International Price Performance
NASDAQ PPIH traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.80. The company had a trading volume of 16,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,376. The company has a market capitalization of $78.40 million, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.75. Perma-Pipe International has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $15.70.
Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $37.90 million during the quarter. Perma-Pipe International had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 3.93%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perma-Pipe International
About Perma-Pipe International
Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty piping and leak detection systems. Its products include industrial and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids and petroleum products, insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for efficient energy distribution to multiple locations from central energy plants, and the coating and/or insulation of oil and gas gathering flow and long lines for oil or mineral transportation.
