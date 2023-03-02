Petra Acquisition (OTCMKTS:PAICU) Trading Down 15.5%

Petra Acquisition, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PAICU – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 15.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.86 and last traded at $10.75. 300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.72.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.10.

Petra Acquisition, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

