Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Shares Gap Up to $12.01

Shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.01, but opened at $12.69. Pharming Group shares last traded at $12.23, with a volume of 2,346 shares traded.
PHAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Pharming Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pharming Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.
Pharming Group Trading Up 2.8 %
The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $810.65 million, a P/E ratio of 29.29 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.70.
Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercialize protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.
