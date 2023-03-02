Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 145,500 shares, an increase of 211.6% from the January 31st total of 46,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 149,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Pintec Technology Stock Up 11.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PT traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.58. 45,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,628. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.45 and its 200-day moving average is $0.54. Pintec Technology has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $3.91.
About Pintec Technology
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pintec Technology (PT)
- Jack in the Box Pops On Tasty Results, Robust Outlook
- How Low Can Lowe’s Companies Go?
- Ambarella: An AI Play In The Making
- Terran Orbital’s New $2.4 Billion Contract is a Game Changer
- Wendy’s Price Firms After Sizzling Quarter And Juicy Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Pintec Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pintec Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.