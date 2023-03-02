Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 145,500 shares, an increase of 211.6% from the January 31st total of 46,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 149,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Pintec Technology Stock Up 11.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PT traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.58. 45,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,628. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.45 and its 200-day moving average is $0.54. Pintec Technology has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $3.91.

About Pintec Technology

Pintec Technology Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of financial services through technology platform. The firm’s financial solutions include point-of-sale financing, personal installment loan, business installment loan, wealth management, and insurance. The company was founded by Wei Wei, Barry Freeman, Xiao Mei Peng, and Jun Dong in June 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

