Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PLTK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Playtika from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Macquarie reduced their price target on Playtika from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Playtika from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Bank of America raised Playtika from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Playtika from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.65.

Get Playtika alerts:

Playtika Stock Performance

Playtika stock opened at $9.87 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.77. Playtika has a 1 year low of $7.81 and a 1 year high of $20.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

Playtika ( NASDAQ:PLTK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.08. Playtika had a net margin of 10.53% and a negative return on equity of 161.15%. The firm had revenue of $631.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Playtika will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dana Rebecca Gross sold 15,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $130,947.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Playtika

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Playtika by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 490,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after buying an additional 3,329 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Playtika by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 95,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Regal Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Playtika during the fourth quarter valued at $1,895,000. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Playtika by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 6,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chimera Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Playtika during the fourth quarter valued at $452,000.

About Playtika

(Get Rating)

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Playtika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.