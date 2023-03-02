Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target Cut to $17.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PLUG. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Plug Power from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Plug Power from $48.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Plug Power from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Plug Power currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $14.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 6.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.43. Plug Power has a fifty-two week low of $11.49 and a fifty-two week high of $32.05. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 1.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 7.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the first quarter worth about $947,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 34.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,250,478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,771,000 after buying an additional 320,262 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 12.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,328 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Plug Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 52.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

