PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Plans $0.37 Quarterly Dividend

PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.368 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th.

PNM Resources has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 15.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. PNM Resources has a payout ratio of 52.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

PNM Resources Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE PNM opened at $48.67 on Thursday. PNM Resources has a 52 week low of $43.43 and a 52 week high of $49.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. PNM Resources had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $575.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PNM Resources will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PNM shares. Mizuho lowered shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $50.30 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PNM Resources to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PNM Resources

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,045,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $413,629,000 after buying an additional 99,734 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,164,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,721,000 after buying an additional 19,343 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,268,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,871,000 after buying an additional 5,161 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,157,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,476,000 after buying an additional 19,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 997,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,675,000 after buying an additional 22,994 shares in the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PNM Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.